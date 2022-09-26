Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stuck in jail despite bail, 1,641 inmates to come out with govt's financial assistance

mumbai news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 11:56 PM IST

The state government has decided to offer legal and financial help to as many as 1,641 prisoners, who, despite having received bail, have been languishing in jail for want of assistance

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

The state government has decided to offer legal and financial help to as many as 1,641 prisoners, who, despite having received bail, have been languishing in jail for want of assistance. This will also help the government decongest the prisons.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made this announcement after chairing a review meeting of home department officials at Mantralaya on Monday.

Fadnavis, who also heads the home department, said the cyber security infrastructure will be strengthened while 20,000 police personnel will be recruited in the next two years. “The state recruited 5,297 constables in 2019, and the process to hire another 7,231 personnel is under way. Besides, 10,000 constables will be recruited to replace those who had retired till December 2021. A proposal in this regard will be placed before the cabinet soon.”

The home department has also been asked to complete the second phase of installation of CCTV cameras in Mumbai within one month.

Fadnavis said the state is considering to extend the permission to Dandiya till midnight for three days in the ongoing Navratri festival. “The deadline has been extended till midnight from 10 pm for two days. We are considering to add one more day of exemption and the proposal will be sent to chief minister Eknath Shinde for approval.”

