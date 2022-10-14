Sushma Andhare fears for safety of her five-year-old daughter

NAVI MUMBAI Firebrand Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare claimed that she is receiving inputs of a probable danger to her life since yesterday and is worried for the safety of her 5-year-old daughter. She made these claims during the Mahaprabhodhan rally held in Navi Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Four days after launching Mahaprabodhan Yatra in Thane, stronghold of chief minister Eknath Shinde, the Uddhav-faction of Shiv Sena took the rally to Navi Mumbai.

The second Yatra of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) was held at the packed Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi.

“I have been asked to not go out. There are threats an attack. I was at the Pune university yesterday when personnel from various police stations came for my protection. I couldn’t understand why and then realized that they had some inputs regarding my safety. There is possibility of cases being filed against me or an attack.”

She said two constables came to her society and asked her to take care. “I informed my party leader, if the police don’t give me protection, then give me private security. Not that I am scared, but having a child makes a difference. My only worry is my five-year-old daughter. I publicly say today that I have given my child to be adopted by the party. All Shiv Sainiks will take care and our party leader Uddhav Thackeray will be her family head.”

Referring to case being registered against her for her speech at Thane where she mimicked prime minister Narendra Modi, Andhare said, “If I speak in my native language, will he understand? Is it wrong to question the prime minister? I only asked about the 2 crore annual jobs, ₹15 lakh in account that he promised and aata instead of data.”

She said that the PM himself has insulted a woman with his `Didi o Didi’ speech. “If questioning PM is a crime, then I am a criminal and am ready to pay for it,” she said.

On Eknath Shine she said it is true that he has a big heart. “Fadnavis kept saying he will return; hence Shinde split the Shiv Sena and went to help him. Obviously, Fadnavis is returning the gesture by helping him through election commission. BJP wants power at any cost. But there can be only one sword in a sheath. Will they allow anyone outside BJP? BJP will put Fadnavis in it, where will Shinde’s sword be then?”

She added, “I feel for my brother for the insults he is facing. They take away his mike. Is he not smart enough? He is an intellectual and an intelligent man. Fadnavis interrupts him, even Girish Mahajan tutors him. This is neither right and nor acceptable.”