Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Tata-owned Air India’s first batch of cabin crew and pilots ready to take off

Tata-owned Air India’s first batch of cabin crew and pilots ready to take off

mumbai news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 06:46 PM IST

Air India has announced that its maiden batch of 215 cabin crew and 48 pilots, since Tata Group took over the airline, have received their wings and are cleared to be deployed

FILE - In this April 16, 2015 file photo, an Airbus A319 of Air India prepares to land at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi, India. India’s government says it has received “multiple expressions of interest” in buying its 100% stake in the debt-laden national carrier Air India to shore up falling government revenues after an initial attempt in 2018 failed to attract any bidders. The deadline for submission of formal bids was Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, and the government is expected to announce the qualified bidders on Jan. 5. It did not reveal the identity of the bidders or the number of bids received. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File) (AP)
ByYogesh Naik, Mumbai

Air India has announced that its maiden batch of 215 cabin crew and 48 pilots, since Tata Group took over the airline, have received their wings and are cleared to be deployed.

Selected from more than 13,000 candidates from across the country, the cabin crew trainees cleared a 15-week programme, which includes extensive classroom and in-flight training, at the airline’s facility in the city and other familiarisation flights.

The new pilots, comprising 40 men and 8 women, completed their training at Air India’s Hyderabad facility, and will operate on the airline’s Airbus A320 fleet.

Besides the two graduating batches, more than 59 pilots are in various stages of training to support the airline’s expansion plan.

Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO and MD, said, “We are delighted to welcome these new Air Indians to the team, handpicked from the country’s growing pool of talent. We are hiring across all business areas, and from all parts of the country, to support our transformation and growth plans. Attracting enthusiastic and capable people is an important part of our Vihaan.AI transformation programme.”

The company has raised the frequency of flights on the domestic sector and has also announced direct flights between key Indian cities and global destinations like Doha, San Francisco, Vancouver, and Birmingham. Further, Air India is set to commence direct flights from New Delhi to European cities like Milan, Vienna and Copenhagen, and from Mumbai to New York, Paris and Frankfurt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP