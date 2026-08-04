TDRF jawan dies in pothole crash on Mumbai-Nashik highway

THANE: A 31-year-old jawan of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), who had participated in rescue operations at the Bhiwandi building collapse three days earlier, died in a road accident after his motorcycle hit a pothole on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway early on Monday.

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Police identified the deceased as Vikas Gore, a resident of Bamne village in Shahapur taluka. Gore was riding from his village to Asangaon railway station to report for duty when the accident occurred on the Bharangi river bridge.

His Bullet motorcycle hit a pothole, causing him to lose control and crash into a roadside safety barrier. He sustained grievous injuries to his left hand and lower body, and was taken to Shahapur Government Hospital, where he died during treatment, police said.

Gore is survived by his wife, one-and-a-half-year-old twin daughters and his parents.

Hamid Sheikh, a Police Mitra from Shahapur, said the stretch between Kasara Ghat and Padgha on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway is riddled with potholes.

“The road has become dangerous not only for local residents but also for long-distance commuters. We have repeatedly raised concerns about its poor condition, but no action was taken. It was only after a life was lost that repair work began. Even the service roads are in poor condition, putting commuters at risk,” Sheikh said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sachin Dubey, commandant of the TDRF, said Gore had joined the force in 2019 and had taken part in several rescue operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sachin Dubey, commandant of the TDRF, said Gore had joined the force in 2019 and had taken part in several rescue operations. {{/usCountry}}

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“He played a key role in rescuing people during last week’s Kohinoor Apartment collapse in Bhiwandi. After the operation ended, he went to his native village on Sunday, his weekly off. He was returning to Thane for his 6am shift when the accident occurred,” Dubey said.

Police have registered an accidental death report.