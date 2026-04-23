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Teen drowns in dam near Karjat during college trip

The deceased, Aryan Deepak Thapar, a resident of Ghansoli, was part of a group of nearly 70 students who had travelled to Karjat. After completing their academic work, most of the group left the site. However, five students, including Thapar, remained behind as their vehicle broke down near Palasdari, the police said

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 07:32 am IST
By Sameera Kapoor Munshi
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Navi Mumbai: An 18-year-old college student from Navi Mumbai drowned in a dam near Karjat on Tuesday during a field trip with classmates.

Teen drowns in dam near Karjat during college trip

The deceased, Aryan Deepak Thapar, a resident of Ghansoli, was part of a group of nearly 70 students who had travelled to Karjat. After completing their academic work, most of the group left the site. However, five students, including Thapar, remained behind as their vehicle broke down near Palasdari, the police said.

According to the police, two of the students left for Khopoli to arrange for repairs, while Thapar stayed back at the spot with two others near the dam. During this time, he entered the water. Thapar, who was known among his friends to be a good swimmer, completed two laps before attempting another round. “He went in again but did not resurface,” an officer from the Karjat police station said.

 
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