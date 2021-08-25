Teenager dies in high speed crash near Mahim Dargah in Mumbai

A teenager, who was riding dangerously in a no entry zone near Mahim Dargah on Tuesday night in Mumbai, crashed his bike into a car coming from the opposite direction, resulting in his death, and injuries to the pillion rider and the driver of the car, police said.

Yasin Niyaaz Khan (18) and his friend Irfan Ansari (18) were on a joyride after midnight near Mahim Dargah area after having dinner at a hotel. Khan, a resident of Baiganwadi locality in Govandi, entered a no entry lane at Cadell Road near Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah, and was zigzagging through the road at high speed when his bike crashed into the car, which was also being driven at a high speed, Mahim police officers said.

Due to the impact of the accident, Khan was thrown off the bike and Ansari, who was riding pillion, suffered severe injuries but survived, they added. The driver of the car, identified as Avesh Chowdhary (22) also suffered injuries on his head.

All the three were rushed to a hospital where Khan was declared dead on arrival while Ansari and Chowdhary were admitted.

Police have registered a case under Sections 304 (I), 279, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.