Asked to pay for chicken, teens stab minor in Govandi

Two teenagers have been detained for allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old boy after he asked them to pay for the chicken they took from his shop in Govandi.

According to police, one Irfan Ahmed Qureshi owns the shop at Gajanan Colony in Shivaji Nagar. On Friday, one of his employees did not show up for work and he requested his neighbour to send her elder son, aged 16, to run the shop.

“While the boy was at the shop, two minors – 16-year-old and 17-year-old – asked him for two kilograms of chicken. When the boy told them that the worker was not available, they said they were in a hurry and they would chop the chicken themselves,” a police officer from Shivaji Nagar police station said.

The two then started to leave the shop without paying for the meat, which was priced at ₹500, the officer said. “When the complainant demanded the money, the duo said they lived nearby and asked him to accompany them to their residence. When they reached Lotus Colony, the two stabbed him on his neck and back and fled the spot.”

Some residents spotted the bleeding 16-year-old and took him to nearby Shatabdi Hospital. The minor is presently stable, police officers said.

The police have detained the two minors and booked them under section 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

