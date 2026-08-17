Thane: A 17-year-old girl’s death after she was struck by a local train between Kopar and Diva railway stations on August 2, initially treated as an accidental death, has been registered as a suicide case after her postmortem revealed she was three months pregnant. Dombivli Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested her boyfriend, a delivery boy, for alleged abetment to suicide.

Teen’s train death turns suicide case after postmortem reveals pregnancy; boyfriend held

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The accused, a delivery boy, is currently in police custody. Police said they are investigating the circumstances that allegedly drove the girl to take the extreme step.

According to police, the girl, who worked at a private firm, had met the accused through Instagram. Their friendship later developed into a romantic relationship, police said.

After receiving the postmortem report, Dombivli GRP examined the girl’s mobile phone and social media accounts. Investigators found that she had been in regular contact with the accused, with whom she was allegedly in a relationship.

Balasaheb Thorat, senior police inspector, Dombivli GRP, told HT, “Initially, it was registered as an accidental death case. However, after receiving the postmortem report, we learned she was three months pregnant. We investigated further with the help of the family and her social media profile, which led us to the youth.”

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{{^usCountry}} The accused was subsequently arrested for alleged abetment to suicide. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the girl’s death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused was subsequently arrested for alleged abetment to suicide. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the girl’s death. {{/usCountry}}