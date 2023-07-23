Thackeray urges not to politicise landslide; CM backs him

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday met landslide-affected villagers of Irshalwadi and assured his party’s support till they are rehabilitated. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met the relatives of Irshalwadi landslide victims in Raigad on Saturday. (PTI)

“The need is to prepare a rehabilitation policy immediately, not just for Irshalwadi but all such hamlets and landslide-prone areas of the state,” Thackeray said.

He added that all the parties should keep politics aside and come together to solve the problem.

CM agrees with Sena (UBT)

Chief minister Eknath Shinde agreed with the former CM on the need to set aside politics and find a permanent solution for the issue.

Speaking in Delhi to media personnel who questioned him on Uddhav’s statement said, “Yes definitely, in such situations it should not be a case of ruling or opposition party. We should all stand with the people. Permanent solutions need to be found.”