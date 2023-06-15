Thane ACB traps woman sub inspector taking bribe

THANE: A 35-year-old woman police sub-inspector was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹50,000/ from the complainant in Uran, Navi Mumbai, said Anti-Corruption Beurea ACB Thane. HT Image

ACB officials said that the accused has been identified as Sindhu Tukaram Munde, 35 who was posted at Uran Police Station, Navi Mumbai as Police Sub Inspector.

ACB official said that the complaint approached Thane ACB office to lodge a case against Inspector. Taking cognizance of the complaint, a team of officials laid a trap at Uran Police Station on Wednesday. They caught Munde red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹50000 from the complainant.

According to ACB officials, the complainant stated in the complaint that the Inspector demanded ₹50000 as some assistance in their case during the investigation that was registered against the father of the Complaint.

A case was registered against Inspector under the section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.