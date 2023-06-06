Thane bldg crash trigger for cluster scheme: CM

THANE: Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said the Thane building collapse in November 1998 had triggered the need to pursue cluster development and he was happy to see the project he fought for become a reality when he is the chief minister of the state.

Recalling the rescue work at Sai Raj building collapse in Kisan Nagar. which collapsed killing 18 people, Shinde said, “This cluster has been my dream ever since 18 people died in the Sai Raj building collapse. I worked on the spot in the rescue work for six days. I had to pull out a 6-year-old child trapped under the debris and I can still remember their cries. I have protested a lot demanding cluster development after that incident.”

“I remember once I had even threatened to commit suicide by jumping off the Vidhan Sabha building. Will all these protests and struggles for it, today we have managed to reach here and get the project rolling. Even if I am the Chief Minister today, I am first an activist,” said teary-eyed Shinde while addressing the residents present at Kisan Nagar.

A pet project of Shinde, who as urban development minister in previous BJP-led government had proposed and pursued it in his home constituency of Thane, the cluster development project in terms of gross area will be bigger than even Dharavi Redevelopment Project. While DRP is spread over gross area of 240 hectare, the Thane cluster development will be implemented on 45 Urban Renewal Plans (URP) spread across a gross area of 1,500 hectare.

On Monday, Shinde inaugurated an office for cluster development at Kashish Park housing complex and then launched the construction of first two Urban Renewal Clusters 5 and 6 in Kisan Nagar which is part of URP 12.

Shinde also assured more cluster development projects in Mira- Bhayandar, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar and Kalyan- Dombivli in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which is also politically his strongest bastion.

“People asked me what is cluster and I had no idea then as I was not an architect. What I knew was it is a way to ensure all the buildings are secured at once. People mocked me for not knowing what cluster is all about. People also said Eknath will start cluster project with an eye on elections, but now we have proved we can do the project even when there are no elections,” he added.

In the first phase of development, the project will be implemented in six areas including Kopri in Thane East and Rabodi, Hazuri, Lokmanya Nagar, Tekdi Bungalow area in Panchpakhadi, and Kisan Nagar in Thane West and will include redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings, legal and illegal residential buildings. The first two clusters in Kisan Nagar will involve construction on 7,753 sq m and 19,275 sq m areas.

“In the first phase, 10,000 houses will be built. It will not just be homes, but will have open spaces, gardens and recreational facilities. This is the most important day of my life. I am not just satisfied that the work has begun but will be truly happy only when the keys to these homes are handed over to the rightful owners,” said Shinde.

