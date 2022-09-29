Thane city to have better roads soon, says new Guardian Minister

A road map and model plan for roads in Thane is being made by the State and soon the city will have better roads, claimed the newly-appointed Guardian Minister of Thane district, Shambhuraje Desai.

On his first visit to the city after being appointed the minister on Thursday, Desai also directed all the departments to ensure that all the funds allocated for development of the district are utilised especially to provide basic amenities like roads, health, electricity, water and education in tribal hamlets in the district.

Desai took a review of the ongoing developmental work and funds utilised in 2021-22 and 2022-23 in the city with concerned officials from the district.

Desai said, “Thane district is geographically huge and thus the problems here are also many. We have very less time for planning this year and thus the work to be done in one year now needs to be finished in six months. Every department should come ahead with proposals for development, especially for tribal areas that are devoid of basic amenities. There needs to be emphasis on installing solar panels on Zilla Parishad schools and also set up libraries there.”

He said that since the Chief Minister is from the district, the developmental work will get a lot of boost here. He also met various elected representatives from the district to know the problems of different cities.

Desai added, “It is true that the roads are a major issue now, but since Shinde was the Urban Development and Public Works Minister, he has started working on making a road map and model plan for roads in the district.”