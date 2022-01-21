Thane civic body assures to complete biometric survey in remaining cluster development areas in 8 days

Though the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has assured the speedy implementation of cluster development scheme, the general body revealed that the biometric survey is still not undertaken in most areas of the six Urban Renewal Plans (URPs) approved by the State.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The biometric survey is the first step in the scheme. Following the issue raised by the corporators on Thursday, the civic administration has assured that the survey in the areas that are still remaining would be undertaken in eight days.

TMC has been implementing cluster development scheme in 44 clusters across the city since the last five years. The implementation of the first six clusters is now under way, for which a biometric survey of each of the clusters and finalising the list of beneficiaries was undertaken.

A proposal for signing a memorandum of understanding with City CIDCO for the implementation of Urban Renewal Cluster (URC) 1 and 2 under the URP was tabled in the general body meeting on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NCP corporator, Hanumant Jagdale, said, “The URP for six clusters has been finalised. However, there is still no clarity as to how many areas have been covered so far in the biometric survey. As per our information, the survey of some of the areas is still not undertaken. So, we want to know when the survey will be completed.”

BJP corporator, Milind Patankar, also pointed out that there are discrepancies in the survey.

Additional commissioner, TMC, Sandeep Malvi, said, “I have given orders to the cluster cell to complete the biometric survey of the pending URPs and make a list of beneficiaries.”

Ashok Patil, officer of the cluster cell, assured that the survey of all the remaining areas in the URPs will be undertaken in the next eight days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “Apart from CIDCO, we also have participation from the United Nations Office Property Services in the scheme. We had a discussion with them and they have expressed their interest in participation in the survey. The MOU with them will also be signed soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON