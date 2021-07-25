Thane civic body sends team of 100 to flood-hit Mahad for help

A team of 100 officials and workers from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) were sent to flood-hit Mahad-Poladpur region on Sunday. “The team from Thane left for the flood-hit region for help operations on Sunday, as per the directions from state chief minister,” said Vipin Sharma, commissioner, TMC.

The team comprises officials and workers from waste management and water departments of TMC as well as from health department to survey Covid, epidemic and fever patients. The team has a stock of 10,000 rapid antigen testing kits; malaria, dengue, leptospirosis testing kits; and required medicines, said a health worker part of the team.

Apart from this, 24 pumps, four spraying machines, four fogging machines and spraying medicines were sent to the flood-hit areas. For drinking water purpose, a tanker with 10,000 litres of water was sent and another 10,000 litres of water was sent for cleaning purposes. Two trucks of water bottles, rationing kits were also sent.

A team of animal husbandry department officials was also sent to look after affected animals.

“A team of Thane disaster response force (TDRF) was deployed at the flood-hit spot since day one,” added Sharma. The team has managed to recover bodies of 12 victims at Taliye, Mahad so far. On Sunday, four more bodies were recovered by TDRF team.