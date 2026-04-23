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Thane court acquits five men in human trafficking case, cites gaps in prosecution evidence

Thane court acquits five men in human trafficking case, cites gaps in prosecution evidence

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 01:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Thane, A Thane court has acquitted five men charged with human trafficking and running a flesh trade, citing a "grave and fatal lacuna" in the prosecution's case, including the non-examination of key witnesses and the victims.

Thane court acquits five men in human trafficking case, cites gaps in prosecution evidence

While acknowledging the social menace of human trafficking, Additional Sessions Judge Vasudha L Bhosale, in the order on April 21, emphasised that the court cannot fill gaps in a weak prosecution.

The case originated from a police raid conducted on December 29, 2020, at a hotel in the Mira Road area of Maharashtra's Thane district, where two women - one from Bangladesh and another from West Bengal - were rescued from commercial sexual exploitation.

The court, however, highlighted significant failures in the police investigation and the prosecution's presentation.

The non-examination of a police officer, who laid the trap to apprehend the accused is the most critical witness, is a "grave and fatal lacuna" in the prosecution's case, the judge observed.

It ordered the immediate discharge of bail bonds of the accused Vijay Balkrushna Kadam, Vijay Dwarka Yadav, Vijay Khushiyal Saw, Shambhu Siddheshwar Saw and Satish Mahabala Shetty acquitting them of all charges under Section 370 of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic Act.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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