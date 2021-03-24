Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane court orders Maharashtra ATS to transfer Mansukh Hiran murder case to NIA
Thane court orders Maharashtra ATS to transfer Mansukh Hiran murder case to NIA

Forty-eight-year-old Hiran, linked to the explosive-laden Mahindra Scorpio parked near Antilia, billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai, was found dead on March 5
By Faisal Tandel
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Representational image.

The chief metropolitan magistrate court in Thane on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) to transfer the Mansukh Hiran murder case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) forthwith.

The court gave its order on an application filed by NIA on Tuesday seeking the transfer of the Mansukh Hiran murder case registered on March 7, 2021 to the special NIA court at Mumbai in view of a March 20 order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The case is being investigated by Maharashtra ATS.

Forty-eight-year-old Hiran, linked to the explosive-laden Mahindra Scorpio parked near Antilia, billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai, was found dead on March 5. His body was found dumped in the creek at Reti Bunder near Mumbra, about 12 hours after he went missing late in the evening of March 4. Some handkerchiefs were stuffed in his mouth and his face was covered with a scarf when police took out the body from the creek.

Also Read | Antilia bomb scare: NIA slaps stringent UAPA against Sachin Vaze

Hiran’s belongings, such as his mobile phone, gold chain and ring and wallet were missing.

Though initially an accidental death report was registered by Mumbra Police in connection with the auto part dealer’s death, on March 7, ATS registered a murder case after his wife, Vimala, said she was sure that her husband was murdered and that suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze had a hand in it.

Vaze is already under arrest by NIA in the Antilia security scare case on March 13. NIA had taken over that case on March 8 following orders from MHA.

