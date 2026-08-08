Thane housing complex residents protest after live power cable falls near girl

THANE: Residents of Valley Towers in Manpada have launched a protest against the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) after a live high-tension power cable passing over their residential complex snapped on Thursday and fell just inches away from a 12-year-old girl.

According to residents, the overhead power line has snapped several times over the past nine years, with live cables falling into the complex’s open walking and parking areas. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

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Residents of the over 30-year-old complex, home to around 400-500 people, have also lodged complaints at the Chitalsar police station in Thane against the power utility, alleging that it has endangered their lives by failing to relocate the overhead power line or implement adequate safety measures despite repeated complaints.

According to residents, the overhead power line has snapped several times over the past nine years, with live cables falling into the complex’s open walking and parking areas. They said they have been living in constant fear, particularly during the monsoon.

The latest incident occurred on Thursday morning when a live cable snapped and fell moments after the young girl had crossed the spot where it landed. Following the incident, residents announced a protest and warned they would not allow MSEDCL officials to remove the snapped cable unless a permanent solution was provided.

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{{^usCountry}} Vinayak Joshi, chairman of Valley Towers’ C Wing, said they have requested MSEDCL, the district collector, elected representatives, and other concerned authorities multiple times to move the high-tension line. “Despite numerous representations and follow-ups, no permanent solution has been implemented. Every monsoon, the overhead high-tension wire becomes hazardous. The wire has repeatedly snapped or fallen, putting hundreds of lives at risk,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vinayak Joshi, chairman of Valley Towers’ C Wing, said they have requested MSEDCL, the district collector, elected representatives, and other concerned authorities multiple times to move the high-tension line. “Despite numerous representations and follow-ups, no permanent solution has been implemented. Every monsoon, the overhead high-tension wire becomes hazardous. The wire has repeatedly snapped or fallen, putting hundreds of lives at risk,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Another resident, R Shridhar, said, “Last year, we also visited the Thane collector’s office with our complaint, and an MSEDCL official was called for a meeting. The collector himself directed the MSEDCL official, stating that since the corporation collects electricity charges from residents, it is its responsibility to safeguard their lives. The MSEDCL official informed the collector that relocating the line would cost between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore, and assured that the work would be taken up on priority. However, the issue remains unresolved.”

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Sridhar added that whenever the cable snaps, it not only poses a serious threat to life but also causes significant financial losses, as it often results in short circuits, damaging electrical appliances. He claimed that the current flowing through the cable is so powerful that when it snaps and falls to the ground, it leaves holes in the surface.

An MSEDCL official, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media, said a proposal to shift the high-tension line underground had been initiated some time ago but was not approved by senior officials. He added that, as an interim measure, the utility could install safety mechanisms to prevent snapped cables from falling to the ground.

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MSEDCL public relations officer Mamta Pandey said the high-tension line had been installed before the residential buildings came up and that shifting it underground would be a long and capital-intensive exercise.

“As part of the network strengthening work, the existing conductor will be replaced with a new one. We request the housing society’s full cooperation to facilitate the safe and timely execution of this work,” she added.