Thane: Kin of police who lost lives to Covid given postings in dept

Twenty-six-year-old Suparna Santosh Kalamkar, who was a banker till recently, proudly flaunts her new uniform of a police constable.

Kalamkar, whose father Santosh, 51, succumbed to Covid-19 in August last year, was appointed as a constable in the Thane police commissionerate in her father’s place along with 74 others.

She said that it was her father’s dream to salute her on duty and she will now strive to serve with honesty and integrity.

The Thane police commissionerate instated around 75 family members of police officials who lost their lives on duty or due to Covid-19. Thirty four of them were those whose father or mother succumbed to the deadly virus. They were given appointment letters by Hemant Nagrale, Director General of Police, Maharashtra.

Kalamkar said, “I completed my Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and was working in a private bank while studying for MPSC and UPSC exams. My father wanted me to become a police officer so that he can salute me on duty. He passed away in August, but I have now got a chance to fulfil his dream.”

Another beneficiary, Leena Ghansham Salgaonkar, pursuing her masters in commerce, was appointed as a constable after her father Ghansham died due to Covid. She said, “I lost my father in July and within a week received a letter from Thane commissionerate asking any eligible family member to join duty as a police constable. I have an elder sister who is married. So, my mother asked me to take up the job. We submitted the documents and I got the appointment letter too. They have asked us to join as police constable on Saturday but I will see that I appear for exams and achieve the officer’s post in the future,” she added.

Nagrale said that these initiatives should be taken across every commissionerate and district. “I will see that it is done on a priority basis. This will help family members of our police department to shape their lives.”

Vivek Phansalkar, commissioner of police, Thane, informed that at least 34 policemen lost their lives due to Covid. “All my police officers and employees were frontline workers and we had assured to take care of their families. We are behind our police force and feel happy to have done our duty towards their families,” he added.