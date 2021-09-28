Thane man mistakenly jabbed for rabies instead of Covid-19; doctor, nurse suspended

A resident of Kalwa in Maharashtra’s Thane city was mistakenly administered an anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) instead of a Covid-19 jab, officials said. The man had gone to get the Covid-19 vaccine at a healthcare centre in centre Kalwa east.

Rajkumar Yadav, 45, said that he recently underwent surgery on his lower back and therefore he went to the centre to inquire if he can get the Covid-19 vaccine. He claimed he was jabbed on both the arms. “I have weakness and pain in my arm now. I recently underwent surgery for my back and went to the centre to inquire about the dose. The doctor said I can take the vaccine and gave me the case papers. As I was unable to stand due to the operation, one person from the hospital told me to go and take a seat in one of the rooms.”

The nurse, he claimed, jabbed him in both the arms which made him suspicious so he asked her what dose was he injected with. “She did not ask me to show any papers or asked what dose I was there for. I was shocked to hear that they gave me the anti-rabies vaccine. I went to the local corporator and narrated my ordeal.”

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has acknowledged the goof up and suspended the doctor and nurse at the centre. The corporation informed that the said person who was administered the anti-rabies vaccine is stable.

Sandeep Malvi, additional municipal commissioner, TMC, said, “The concerned patient, Rajkumar Yadav, had gone to inquire about Covishield vaccine at Atkoneshwar Nagar primary health care centre in Kalwa east. The medical officer in charge of the centre, Dr Rakhi Tawade, gave him case papers for Covishield vaccine and asked him to wait in the queue.”

The primary healthcare centre caters to all other healthcare ailments of Atkoneshwar and nearby slums. Apart from Covid, it also administers other vaccines.

Malvi added, “Yadav mistakenly went and sat in a queue meant for ARV. When his turn came to get the shot, the concerned nurse, Kirti Rayat, did not check his case papers or inform him about the vaccine dose administered. She assumed he was there for an ARV shot and gave him the jab. The nurse and the medical officer should have informed the patient about the vaccine being administered and should have checked the case papers before giving any vaccine.”

Malvi informed that such negligence in any of its healthcare centres will not be tolerated. “We have suspended both of them. Yadav’s condition is stable and we have been monitoring his health.”

A person familiar with the matter at TMC said, “After taking the vaccine, Yadav went and inquired with the nurse about the vaccine. The nurse told him it was an anti-rabies vaccine following which he panicked and said he was supposed to get the Covishield vaccine. He demanded an explanation following which an inquiry was held.”

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske added that the centre is in a slum where most beneficiaries are uneducated and it was the duty of the medical staff to guide them. Mhaske said, “I came to know about the incident and immediately gave directives to inquire and take action against the staff responsible. We agree that the person sat in the wrong queue, however, the staff should have informed every person about the vaccine that was being administered.”

TMC is not new to such goof-ups, in August, several vaccine doses went missing from one of its vaccine centres in Kausa, Mumbra and were found at a hair transplant clinic. In May, few celebrities were jabbed out of turn while incidents of a woman being jabbed thrice on the same day and a senior citizen being given a certificate without being jabbed also surfaced.