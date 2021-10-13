Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane Municipal Corporation gives vaccination against Covid to 6,789 people under special category
mumbai news

Thane Municipal Corporation gives vaccination against Covid to 6,789 people under special category

Till now, 247 transgenders, 400 leprosy patients and 58 bedridden have been given vaccination against Covid by the Thane civic body; around 4,256 people without identification cards, 1,451 pregnant and 377 lactating women have been vaccinated
A beneficiary gets vaccination against Covid in Thane on Wednesday. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 08:46 PM IST
By Ankita G Menon, Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has vaccinated 6,789 persons in the special category out of the total 15,13,145 beneficiaries vaccinated. This constitutes around 0.45% vaccinations from among the overall population.

The special category includes transgenders, leprosy patients, pregnant women, lactating women, bedridden and people without identification cards. Overall, the city has vaccinated 83.33% of the eligible population with at least the first dose till now.

“We have our mobile vaccination facility and the door-to-door vaccinations that cater to all strata of the society. As part of our initiative to vaccinate the entire population, we have ensured to inoculate those without valid identification cards. We are also conducting vaccination drives for the inmates of jail and mental hospital,” said Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner, TMC.

Till now, 247 transgenders, 400 leprosy patients and 58 bedridden have been vaccinated. Around 4,256 people without identification cards and 1,451 pregnant and 377 lactating women have been vaccinated.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai cruise drug case: Top cop orders inquiry into Sameer Wankhede’s allegations

Crime branch seeks Sachin Vaze’s custody in Goregaon extortion case

BMC plans to generate electricity by putting up solar panels along Mumbai coastal road

Questioning suspect is our right, says ED; HC reserves order on Anil Deshmukh’s plea
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP