Thane Municipal Corporation has over 4,000 Covid beds in case of a probable fourth wave

Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) current Covid positivity rate is 1.73%. The active cases have slightly increased from last week’s 15. However, hospitalisation continues to be low with only six patients admitted in Covid health centres.

TMC recorded 18 positive cases on Thursday. The number was 19 on March 10. Since then the number of daily positive cases kept declining to even reach zero last week.

“The patients admitted are those who have severe comorbidities or accidental Covid cases, which mean patients who were admitted for other illnesses and were detected Covid positive. This is also one of the reasons that they are in ICU but are not on oxygen or ventilators. Their condition is stable and 19 others who have been tested positive continue to be in home isolation,” said Dr Prasad Patil, health officer, TMC.

On a daily basis, there are more than 700 Covid tests conducted. These include 512 rapid antigen tests and 232 RT-PCR. However, in the last week of March, there were zero positive cases and since the last one week, there have been a few cases reported every day.

Meanwhile, TMC has over 4,000 Covid beds including ICU and Oxygen units prepared in case of a probable fourth wave.

In the last one week, the number of cases increased to seven and eight daily twice. “We have increased testing this week. From the earlier 200 to 300 tests, it has now gone to more than 700 on a regular basis. However, it is essential that if one notices any symptoms, he should get tested at the earliest and follow isolation as a precautionary measure,” added Patil.

The relaxation of Covid norms and opening up of office spaces is one of the reasons for the sudden spike in Covid cases, according to TMC officials.

“As the number of cases in Mumbai is rapidly increasing and a huge number of people within Thane city travel to Mumbai on a daily basis, precautionary and Covid appropriate behaviour is a must. However, as booster doses are available and vaccination drives for senior citizens and children have picked up pace, antibodies have developed in the vulnerable age group,” said Dr Santosh Kadam, president, Indian Medical Association, Thane.

Meanwhile, around a fortnight ago, Thane district’s rural areas had zero positive cases. However, a positive case has been detected in the last two days. “The situation in the district is currently under control. We have planned to intensify the vaccination drive. There are awareness campaigns being conducted about booster doses as well. Schools in rural areas have been asked to initiate vaccination drives for those between 12 years and 14 years of age,” said Rajesh Narvekar, District Collector, Thane.

Increasing vaccination drives in the district will help develop antibodies and immunity, say the experts. It will also ensure that mild Covid infections can be easily treated under home isolation.

Meanwhile, the overall active cases in the district is currently at 53 whereas a month ago there were more than 100 active cases across the district. The overall situation in the district seems to have improved.

