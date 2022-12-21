Thane sessions court issue warrant against senior TMC official Malvi, 6 others

Thane A Thane sessions court today issued an arrest warrant against senior Thane municipal corporation official and six others for not appearing before the court during the hearings of an ongoing court case despite summons.

The warrant was issued against additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Malvi and six other officers. The warrant directed the Naupada police to produce the officials before the court as on February 3, 2023.

The court issued the warrant in connection with a case dating back to 2018 between Malvi and a RTI activist Subhash Thombare. It is understood that the arrest warrant was issued after a charge-sheet was filed in the 2018 case, and Malvi did not respond to the summons issued by the court.

As per Naupada police records, a tiff had broken out between Malvi and the activist in 2018, when the then municipal commissioner Ashok Rankhamb and DMC Sandeep Malvi were hearing Thombare regarding a Right to Information application. Malvi had registered a case of atrocity against Thombare. After the offence was registered, the police arrested Thombare for allegedly attacking Malvi.

Reacting to the development, Malvi said “There is a court case going in this matter if there is a warrant, I will follow the legal advice and do the needful.”

Meanwhile, Ashok Rankhambh, the then municipal commissioner had this to say, “During the investigation, the police had found that I had no role to play in this entire matter. I was merely hearing the matter and they had also deleted my name from the case. However, I heard that the court has issued the warrant against me as well, but I am yet to receive any intimation so far.”

Senior police inspector of Naupada police S N Dhumal said, “There is a warrant for producing them in February. The investigations in the case are on and we will act as per court’s orders.”

