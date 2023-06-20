TMC to redesign Majiwada, Kapurbawdi junctions

THANE: The vital Majiwada and Kapurbawdi junctions in Thane, which get heavy traffic volumes from three key roads, will be redesigned to ease traffic congestion, the Thane Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar said on Tuesday.

Thane, India - June, 20, 2023: under flyover at cadbury junction majiwada , Thane Municipal Corporation is going to clear the bridge under which there is encroachment or garbage and make space for official parking ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on,Tuesday, June, 20, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The civic body chief has asked the Public Works department in the Thane Municipal Corporation to conduct a “total station survey” to ensure improved traffic flow at this junction.

“The traffic flows on Kapurbawdi and Majiwada Junction are completely unplanned. Vehicles are seen moving around haphazardly. Proper planning of lane marking, zebra crossing, traffic design is needed to change this picture,” said Bangar.

As per the civic body, the anti-social elements are rampant in the open spaces under the flyover at Kapurbawdi and Majiwada traffic intersections. So is the unauthorized parking of vehicles. The corporation now plans to establish controlled authorized parking here and tenders are being invited for it. The space will be used to install useful facilities and a play area for children.

“The area below the bridges at these junctions are very badly maintained with anti-social elements creating nuisance. We will work towards clearing the area and utilising the space in better ways,” said Bangar.

At the same time, tenders are also being invited for official parking at Passport Office on Road No. 22 in Wagle Estate following citizen complaints that it was widely used for unauthorized parking.

During the monsoons, the water that accumulates under the Vitawa bridge obstructs traffic. The civic body officials will visit this spot soon with the traffic police. The commissioner has also assured that he will review the requirement of a traffic signal at Nitin Company Chowk.

He gave directions to ensure that the Thane railway station area remains free of hawkers and the autorickshaw are parked in a better manner.

“Both these junctions not only help one connect with the city, but they are also a major route for connecting to other nearby cities. Once Thane station is developed, it will change its look,” said Bharti Kumar , 35, a commuter.