MUMBAI: The Bandra police searched the homes of several people associated with Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP) on Thursday after videos surfaced on social media showing a group flying kites and displaying Palestinian flags and posters near Otters Club in Bandra West on September 15.

‘They checked our books, phones’: Police search homes of pro-Palestine activists after kite event

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The police said the organisers had not obtained permission for the gathering and that their teams questioned the people involved and searched their homes for material, including books and other items, following the social media posts. The police also said a spot memorandum, or panchnama, was being prepared for the material found during the searches.

“We had found some videos on social media from September 15 wherein some groups had flown kites and put posters related to pro-Palestine. They didn’t have any permissions and were not co-operating with the police teams,” police officers said.

“We questioned them and even checked their houses in Vakola for any material like books or any other material. Whatever was found is being analysed and a panchnama is being done,” a police officer said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The activists, however, said the gathering was part of the Global Gaza Kite Weekend, an international campaign held between September 11 and 15 that involved flying kites as a symbolic expression of solidarity with children in Gaza. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The activists, however, said the gathering was part of the Global Gaza Kite Weekend, an international campaign held between September 11 and 15 that involved flying kites as a symbolic expression of solidarity with children in Gaza. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

IPSP, in a statement, alleged that Mumbai Police raided the house of pro-Palestine activist Harshada Borade on September 18 without issuing her any notice or obtaining a warrant before conducting the search. The group also alleged that police intimidated and detained some of its members for questioning and seized their phones, which were later returned.

Borade said five to six people had gathered on a private terrace on September 15 as part of the global campaign. “Five to six people had gathered in solidarity for Palestine children. We flew kites and they had flags of Palestine. It was a private terrace. Everything took place on September 15; it was a global event, everywhere it was happening,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Borade alleged that police arrived at her home on Friday and detained those present, searched the house and examined books and personal belongings. “They checked all books, removed my personal diaries and even books. They even handcuffed my friends who had come to my home as guests. There are several books at my home as I am an artist,” she said.

“They took our phones and checked them,” Borade added.

According to IPSP, the books examined during the search included works on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and social reformer Savitribai Phule. The group said the search began at around 5.30pm and ended at around 2am.

IPSP alleged that the police action violated civil liberties and the right to privacy, and demanded action against the personnel involved.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A senior Mumbai Police official said the allegations were being examined. “An inquiry in this matter is going on, as per the procedures established by law. Nobody has been illegally detained,” the official said. But the police did not immediately clarify whether the primary concern was the alleged absence of permission for the gathering, the display of pro-Palestine material, or both.