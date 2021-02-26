Threat letter to Mukesh Ambani calls bomb scare ‘trailer’

Mumbai: A letter found inside an SUV abandoned with 20 explosive gelatin sticks around 600 metres from Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani’s house on Thursday called the scare a “trailer”. It said next time, the explosive material would be in an assembled form, people aware of the matter said.

The letter addressed to Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, and written in broken English was found in a bag of Mumbai Indians, an Indian Premier League team owned by the Ambanis. The police have formed two teams to investigate the matter.

“Two explosive detector Labrador dogs of BDDS [bomb detection and disposal squad]–Oscar and Moti–detected suspicious explosives and alerted their handlers. The bomb squad personnel were then called in and they scanned the articles found in the vehicle. They identified these as gelatin. The material was taken out and moved to a safe place, following standard procedures. In all, 20 gelatin sticks were found,” said a police officer, who did not wish to be named.

The people cited an initial probe and said the explosive material was purchased from Nagpur and a team has been sent there. They added the SUV was stolen from Mumbai’s Vikhroli around a week ago and another number plate was put on it. A police complaint regarding the stolen car was filed around the same time.

The second number plate belongs to one of the cars of Mukesh Ambani’s security convoy, the people said. They added several other number plates were found inside the vehicle. An attempt to erase the chassis number was also found to have been made. “It is clear that the perpetrators had done a proper planning and collected details of the Ambanis’ security,” said a second police officer, requesting anonymity.

Police suspect it could also be a case of well-planned mischief as they have not found a terror angle yet. The Anti-Terrorism Squad is also probing the case and a Quick Response Team, and several commandos have been posted outside the Ambanis’ house.

Mumbai Police spokesperson Chaitanya Siriprolu said a case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code and Explosive Substances Act.