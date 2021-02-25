IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Explosive, threat letter found in a car near Ambani house in Mumbai
Police personnel stand guard outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Bhushan Koyande / Hindustan Times)
Police personnel stand guard outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Bhushan Koyande / Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Explosive, threat letter found in a car near Ambani house in Mumbai

Parts of south Mumbai were on alert on Thursday evening after an abandoned sport utility vehicle (SUV) with explosive material was found parked around 600 metres from the house of Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani on Pedder Road
READ FULL STORY
By Vijay Kumar Yadav and Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:57 PM IST

Parts of south Mumbai were on alert on Thursday evening after an abandoned sport utility vehicle (SUV) with explosive material was found parked around 600 metres from the house of Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani on Pedder Road. The police, however, clarified that the material found was not an assembled explosive device.

Police sources said that around 20 gelatin sticks were found in the vehicle, which was also clamped by the traffic police as it was parked illegally. The number plate of the car was allegedly fake, and according to police, several other number plates were found inside the vehicle.

A threat letter has also been discovered, however, police have not shared the details of its content.

The car was suspiciously abandoned on Carmichael Road the previous night. After the police control room was informed about it on Thursday afternoon, police rushed to the spot and were soon joined by the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS).

“Two explosive detector labrador dogs of BDDS – Oscar and Moti – detected suspicious explosives and alerted their handlers. The bomb squad personnel were then called in and scanned the articles found in the vehicle. They identified these as gelatin. The material was taken out and moved to a safe place, following standard procedures. In all, 20 gelatin sticks were found,” said a police officer.

Police sources said the car’s driver had used the same registration number as a car driven by security personnel of Ambani and owned by Reliance Industries Limited.

The person who parked the car at 1am on Thursday, has been captured on CCTV of a nearby Vijay general store. Police have already collected the CCTV footage and will enhance its quality to identify the suspect.

“I opened my shop at 8am. In the afternoon around 2pm, when I was going to have lunch, I saw police standing and checking the vehicle. Police inquired with me about the CCTV camera I have installed outside my shop,” said Rajesh Singh, 45, the owner of the store.

“Police then checked the footage and found that two vehicles were seen coming around 1am from Pedder Road and heading towards Altamount Road. One car did not stop but the driver of the other vehicle stopped and parked opposite my shop, in front of Shikhar Kunj building. After checking the footage, it was found that the driver was clearly seen sitting inside the vehicle. He did not come out at least two hours,” said Singh, adding that the police took the DVR for further investigation.

“A suspicious vehicle was found on Carmichael Road today (Thursday) evening under the limits of Gamdevi police station. The police were alerted. The BDDS team and other police teams reached the spot immediately, examined the vehicle and found some explosive material (gelatin) inside. It is not an assembled explosive device. Further investigation is going on,” said Chaitanya Siriprolu, Mumbai Police spokesperson and deputy commissioner of police.

“A letter has been found inside the said vehicle. The registration number displayed on the said vehicle matches the registration number of a vehicle in Mukesh Ambani’s security detail. The said vehicle has been seized by police for investigation,” Siriprolu added.

Later, state home minister Anil Deshmukh released a video statement and confirmed that a car with gelatin sticks was found near Ambani’s house.

Minister of state for home Shambhuraj Desai said, “[The matter] has been taken very seriously, and the police will unearth the plot and nab the people behind it. Since the investigation is underway, it would not be appropriate to speak more on it. If the need arises, there will be additional security cover given to the Ambani family.”

After detection of the explosives, the Mumbai Police force, anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and other intelligence and security personnel involved in anti-terrorism operations swung into action. Senior crime branch and ATS officers visited the spot along with a team of forensic experts.

Following the incident, a city-wide alert was sounded, and security was stepped up around important establishments, especially in south Mumbai. Checking was increased at entry and exit points of the city.

At the time of going to press, the police were in the process of registering a case under the Explosives Act.

No statement has been issued by Reliance yet.

(With inputs from Surendra Gangan)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The nationwide strike has been called a protest against rising fuel prices, GST, and e-invoice. (HT FILE)
The nationwide strike has been called a protest against rising fuel prices, GST, and e-invoice. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Transporters to join nationwide strike; essential supply won’t be affected

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The Bombay Goods Transport Association (BGTA) will participate in Bharat bandh by keeping their goods vehicles off the road on Friday. Around 1670 truckers are expected to go off the road.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers sanitise a classroom at SIES College in Sion, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
Workers sanitise a classroom at SIES College in Sion, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Another admission round likely for FYJC aspirants

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:24 AM IST
In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around a hundred students are without a seat even as colleges started classes in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. (HT FILE)
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Refurbished cell at Arthur Road jail awaits high-profile inmate like Nirav Modi

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Cell number two in Barrack 12 of Arthur Road jail which was refurbished in June 2019 has been maintained by the jail authorities in the proper condition anticipating a high-profile inmate such as fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi, a prime accused in 13,600-crore fraud at Punjab National Bank.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Uddhav Thackeray (right) and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Vidhan Bhavan. (HT FILE)
CM Uddhav Thackeray (right) and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Vidhan Bhavan. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

MVA may ignore Governor Koshyari’s order, delay Speaker’s election

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Ruling coalition may remind Governor BS Koshyari about 12 pending MLC nominations; BJP says government is using Covid to avoid issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel stand guard outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Bhushan Koyande / Hindustan Times)
Police personnel stand guard outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Bhushan Koyande / Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Explosive, threat letter found in a car near Ambani house in Mumbai

By Vijay Kumar Yadav and Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Parts of south Mumbai were on alert on Thursday evening after an abandoned sport utility vehicle (SUV) with explosive material was found parked around 600 metres from the house of Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani on Pedder Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sena minister Sanjay Rathod at Pohradevi temple. (HT FILE)
Sena minister Sanjay Rathod at Pohradevi temple. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Will take action based on probe report, says Shiv Sena on allegations against Sanjay Rathod

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Amid mounting pressure to take action against Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod, the party has adopted a wait-and-watch stance. Sena ministers said that allegations of flouting Covid rules are being probed and action can only be taken after the report is submitted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An aerial view of the Mumbai Metro 2A at Kandivli, in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
An aerial view of the Mumbai Metro 2A at Kandivli, in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

MMRDA begins pre-trials for Mumbai’s Metro trains

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Close to a month after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray unveiled the first indigenously built Metro train for Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri-E), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) conducted pre-trials for the train at the Charkop depot before testing begins on the actual route in a month
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BMC’s parking charges have been divided into three categories as per the footfall in the area. (Hindustan Times)
The BMC’s parking charges have been divided into three categories as per the footfall in the area. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Smart parking: Mumbai office-goers say prices too high in BKC

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Three days after chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated a smart parking facility at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), office-goers have opposed the steep charges, which range between 60 for an hour to 180 for six-12 hours and 210 for more than 12 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai college to start certificate course in hip-hop from March

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Almost 14 months after the course was approved by the University of Mumbai (MU), a suburban college is all set to start the first batch in Introduction to Hip-Hop Studies
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

45.3% Mumbai university students passed after re-evaluation in 2018: RTI data

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Almost 45
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Shatabdi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Shatabdi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body gears up to vaccinate senior citizens, comorbid citizens above age 45

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:12 PM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is gearing up to start the Covid-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens, and citizens above age 45 years who have co-morbidity, by conducting training sessions for hospital staff
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 test being conducted at Panvel railway station. (HT PHOTO)
Covid-19 test being conducted at Panvel railway station. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai records 1,145 cases; active cases increase by 64% in 2 weeks

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:09 PM IST
Mumbai has reported over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Railways(HT File/ Representative )
Indian Railways(HT File/ Representative )
mumbai news

Railway security forces save man’s life, lauded by minister Piyush Goyal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Goyal said that the man was attempting suicide as he was distressed by the death of his mother but was rescued from the track by the railway security forces.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra opposition leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference in Mumbai, (PTI)
Maharashtra opposition leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference in Mumbai, (PTI)
mumbai news

Maharashtra's MVA govt trying to curtail budget session citing pandemic: BJP

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:05 PM IST
Fadnavis also criticised the MVA government for its "double standards" over the coronavirus situation in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Mahindra Scorpio was found parked on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', Ambani's residence(HT Photo)
A Mahindra Scorpio was found parked on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', Ambani's residence(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Car with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's house, investigation underway

Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:53 PM IST
A Mahindra Scorpio was found parked on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', Ambani's residence, and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team reached the spot immediately, said Chaitanya Siriprolu, deputy commissioner of police, Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac