Three held for 3-crore jewellery theft

Thane: Three persons have been arrested in connection with a theft at a jewellery shop in Ulhasnagar during which gold worth ₹3 crore was stolen.

The arrested accused have been identified as Madhav Giri and Dinesh Rawal of Uttar Pradesh, and Deepak Bhandari of Nepal.

According to the police, the prime accused, who hails from Nepal and still at large, formed a gang which is involved in housebreakings in the city.

In June, the gang broke into the shop with the help of cutters and decamped with 6 kg gold. The robbery was caught on CCTV. The accused, who were residing in Kalyan, distributed the loot among themselves after executing the theft.

A security guard named Mahesh, who was employed at the jewellery shop, is suspected of having plotted the robbery. Mahesh, who is also from Nepal, is still at large.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Rajkumar Dongre said, “After gathering technical details, we launched a search for the accused. Using different tricks, we lured the three accused near Thane and arrested them.”

The gang of 10 members, of which seven are from Nepal, has been involved in housebreaking cases. Once the looted money gets over, they plan another robbery, the police said.

