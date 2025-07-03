MUMBAI: Two people lost their lives in separate road accidents in different parts of the Raigad district on Monday, while a third succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident on May 29. Three die in separate road accidents in Raigad

According to the police, the first incident occurred at 2 am on Monday, when Rishikesh Manoj Gawde, 30, rammed his motorcycle into a divider on the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) highway in Panvel due to reduced visibility amid heavy rainfall. While Gawde died in the accident, his pillion rider, Alpesh Kolhkar, sustained injuries. Based on Kolhkar’s complaint, the police registered a case against the deceased for rash and negligent driving.

In the second incident, an unidentified pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Monday at 10:30 pm on a bridge on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Mahad. An unidentified vehicle, allegedly speeding and driven recklessly, hit a pedestrian, causing his death on the spot, according to the police.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man who was involved in an accident on May 29 succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Isha Rahmat was driving a trailer that crashed into a parked dumper on the Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal road at JNPA. An FIR was registered on Monday, alleging that the dumper was parked in an unsafe manner in a spot not allotted for parking.

In all three incidents, the drivers have been booked for negligent and rash driving under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha and the Motor Vehicles Act.