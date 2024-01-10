Three held with country-made bombs, detonators in Shahapur

Kalyan HT Image

The Shahapur police on Monday arrested three people who planned to kill a man and seized two country-made bombs, a knife, a tempo, a motorcycle, and three mobile phones from their possession.

Police said that the arrested accused have been identified as Pankesh Shinde, 33, Mahesh Chavhan, 40, and Rajan Harad, 36. They all were residents of Bhiwandi.

Police sources said that Khardi police were patrolling the Mumbai-Agra National Highway on Monday night, and found it suspicious that three people were roaming around at 11.30 am and their tempo parked nearby. When the police enquired with them but they gave evasive replies. The police patrol then checked their tempo and found two country-made bombs attached with detonators, two electric wires, four detonators, two knives, a tempo, and a motorcycle. They were brought to the police station and questioned. The trio said they were labourers and had purchased the explosives from a fisherman who uses explosives in blast fishing.

During the questioning, prime accused Shinde revealed that his widowed sister could not get a share of her dead husband’s property. Sister’s brother-in-law also made physical advances towards her. Therefore he decided to murder the brother in law and on Sunday, he got his friends to join and they planned to commit it on Monday night. Khardi police held them before committing the offense, said a police official.

Nitin Khairnar, the investogation officer from Shahpur police station said, “Two sisters of accused Shinde solemnized their marriage with Prabhakar Sase and his cousin. One sister’s husband passed away two years ago. A case was lodged under 354 (assault or criminal force to women with outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code against Sase.”

A case was lodged under sections 120(B)(Punishment for criminal conspiracy), 286 (Negligent conduct concerning explosive substance), and 34 (Common Intention) against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was produced in court and remanded into three days of police custody.