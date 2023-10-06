Three major projects in Navi Mumbai await VVIP inauguration despite being ready for months

Navi Mumbai: Three major projects – Metro rail, Digha railway station and RTO office – in Navi Mumbai, which are much needed by the residents, have been ready for months but not yet commissioned. The projects are reportedly awaiting inauguration by VVIPs who haven’t yet had the time to inaugurate them.

Even as the residents are upset at the long delays, politicians are threatening to symbolically inaugurate the projects if the respective authorities do not do so in time.

Metro rail completed after 12 years in June

CIDCO’s ambitious Navi Mumbai Metro Project Line No. 1 took 12 years to complete. The final permission came in June when the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) issued the certificate to CIDCO to start commercial operations between Central Park and Belapur station.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during their visit to the city in June, had declared that the metro service will start in the city as soon as the CMRS certification is received.

CIDCO vice chairman and managing director Anil Diggikar, on receiving the CMRS certification said, “The receipt of the CMRS certificate will enable us to start commercial operations on the Belapur to Pendhar stations for the residents of Navi Mumbai soon.”

However, after four months of completion of the project, it is yet to be inaugurated. When contacted, a CIDCO official said, “The project is ready and permissions have been received. We have started working towards the inauguration which will happen soon.”

A CIDCO source, however, claimed that as the metro is a mega project, hence it is planned to be inaugurated by the prime minister. “We are awaiting confirmation on his availability from the state government. Based on the orders of the state government, the inauguration date will be finalised,” he added.

Shahjehan Chougule, a resident of Taloja, claimed that he shifted back to the node due to CIDCO’s promise of metro services in the region. “We have been suffering for a long time due to inadequate transport means. Once the project was ready, we had hoped for relief finally. However, there seems to be no end to the wait,” he said.

Shahnawaz Khan, Maharashtra general secretary of MIM (student) wing has written to CM Shinde, demanding that the service start before Diwali. He said, “Lakhs of people in Taloja and Kharghar have been suffering for years. They have to spend time and money which they cannot afford, to get to Belapur for connecting transportation. Everyone has had enough. If the service is not commissioned by November 14, Diwali day, MIM will conduct a symbolic inauguration of the project to bring the issue to the fore in the state.”

Much needed Digha station ready for almost 6 months

Digha railway station is Phase I of the Airoli-Kalwa elevated rail corridor project. The project, costing ₹476 crore, has been undertaken by Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) under Mumbai Urban Transport Project III.

It took five years for Digha railway station to be ready and it has been almost 6 months now since work on the railway station was reportedly completed. The railway station on the Trans-Harbour route between Airoli and Thane is, however, yet to witness train services even as residents of Digha and those travelling on the route wait helplessly.

Amit Patil, a Digha resident, said, “We have to go either to Thane or Airoli to take a train when we can see Digha railway station ready, right in front of us. Thousands of those coming to our area to work in the IT companies here have to shell out money for autorickshaws to get here from the nearest station.”

Thane MP Rajan Vichare has threatened to inaugurate the railway station himself if the delay is extended. “I have been repeatedly told by railway authorities that the station work is almost complete and will be inaugurated soon. This has gone on for 6 months now. During the house session, I spoke to MoS Railway Raosaheb Danve, on the delay.”

Central Railway (CR) chief public relation officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure had in July said, “Some works remain. We will inform you soon.” There has been no response since, even as railway officials unofficially confirmed that all work at the station has been completed and the delay is not due to any pending work.

New RTO office awaiting inauguration for 4 months

It has been 4 months since work on the ₹9 crore new Regional Transport Office (RTO) at sector 19 in Nerul was completed. With CM Shinde reportedly not giving time for the inauguration, lakhs of public money is being spent for its current rented premises at APMC market in Vashi.

When contacted, deputy RTO Hemangini Patil said, “We are waiting for the chief minister’s date for the inauguration.”

Nitin Sonawane, a Vashi resident, said that the present RTO office is in a pathetic state with little room for various departments. “Everyone is hassled. Why does one need a VIP to inaugurate every project? After all, it is our money,” he said.

Navi Mumba Congress spokesperson Ravindra Sawant has threatened to inaugurate the premises on Dussera. He said, “I have written to CM that it is high time the building is inaugurated. It will save the residents and RTO personnel a lot of hassle. Besides, waste of public money in the form of ₹3.56 lakh monthly rent being paid for the present premises. If the CM does not ensure the building is inaugurated by Dussera, the Congress party will symbolically inaugurate it to let the people know of the inaction and lethargy of the government.”

