Three pedestrians killed in separate accidents in Ghatkopar, Mulund

MUMBAI: Three pedestrians were killed in three separate road accidents in Ghatkopar and Mulund over the weekend.

Ghatkopar saw two accidents with a 76-year-old man, on his way to a temple, knocked by a biker on Friday, while a mathadi worker, out for a walk after dinner, was mowed down by a tempo on Saturday. In Mulund, a well-known broker working in the APMC market, was walking home from a temple, when a BEST bus ran him over on Saturday.

Ghatkopar resident Chandulal Diora was walking to a temple close to his house around 7.30 pm on Friday as he did usually, said his son Darshan.

“I was told that the biker, who knocked him down outside Zynova Hospital, took him to the hospital from where he was shifted to another centre. Doctors said my father suffered a brain haemorrhage for which a neurologist was also consulted. He passed away on Sunday,” said Darshan.

After Diora’s death, the Ghatkopar police booked the bike rider Mohammed Shaban Shah for rash driving, causing death by negligence and causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.

Around 10.30 pm on Saturday, mathadi worker Madhav Parte, 48, was taking a post-dinner walk close to his home in Sainath Nagar. While he was crossing the road, a tempo knocked him down outside Sapna Hospital on LBS Road, according to his family members.

Parte’s brother, Santosh said, “Two passersby took him to Rajawadi Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.”

The Parksite police have booked the driver of the tempo, Akshay Gavhane, for rash and dangerous driving as well as for causing death by negligence.

Mulund resident Deepak Thakkar, 57, a renowned broker working in the grain market of Agricultural Produce Market Committee, was run over by a BEST bus on Saturday night around 10pm, said Danabazar Sharqad Malu, president of the APMC.

“He was on his way home after having darshan at the Hanuman temple nearby when the accident took place. He was soft-spoken and polite with everyone,” said Malu.

The accident reportedly took place not too far from Thakkar’s home at Devidayal Road as he was crossing the street while coming back from the temple at Panch Rasta.

A source from the police said that first the front and then the rear tire of the bus rolled over Thakkar.

“He was taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctor declared him dead. We have registered a complaint against the bus driver and arrested him,” said the officer from Mulund police.

Locals said that the streetlights in the vicinity of the accident spot were not working and might have affected the drive’s visibility. There is also a big pothole at the place, they said.

