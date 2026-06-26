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Three to face trial in 2019 Kurla child trafficking case

Special Judge G.G. Bhansali of the Special Court under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act framed charges of human trafficking, wrongful confinement, forced labour, bonded labour, economic exploitation of children and offences under the SC/ST Act. The accused pleaded not guilty and sought trial.

Published on: Jun 26, 2026 07:00 AM IST
By Vikrant Jha
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MUMBAI: A special court on Thursday cleared the way for trial against three men accused of trafficking seven minor boys from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand and forcing them into bonded labour at eateries and goldsmith workshops in Kurla in 2019.

Three to face trial in 2019 Kurla child trafficking case
Three to face trial in 2019 Kurla child trafficking case

Special Judge G.G. Bhansali of the Special Court under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act framed charges of human trafficking, wrongful confinement, forced labour, bonded labour, economic exploitation of children and offences under the SC/ST Act. The accused pleaded not guilty and sought trial.

According to the prosecution, the three men, acting with a common intention, trafficked the boys to Mumbai and kept them confined for over 10 days while compelling them to work at eateries and goldsmith workshops in Kurla.

The prosecution alleged that the children were employed with the intention of keeping them in bondage and that their wages were withheld and used by the accused, amounting to economic exploitation and bonded labour. Two of the boys belonged to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, attracting additional charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Acting on the complaint, Mumbai Police and child rights organisation Bachpan Bachao Andolan conducted raids at eateries and goldsmith workshops in Kurla and rescued the seven children.

Investigators alleged that the boys had been lured to Mumbai with promises of employment but were instead made to work long hours in cramped conditions, denied wages and prevented from leaving their workplaces.

Following the rescue, Kurla police registered an FIR and later filed a chargesheet against the three accused.

 
human traffickingscheduled castes
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