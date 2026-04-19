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TISS to organise meet on guidelines for textbooks

TISS to host a national session to discuss social science textbooks, aiming for inclusivity and balance amid concerns over political revisions.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 05:56 am IST
By Niraj Pandit
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MUMBAI: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), a deemed-to-be university, will organise a national-level brainstorming session on the preparation of social science textbooks, following repeated concerns raised over the content of such books across the country. The institute said it would bring together experts to discuss how textbooks could be made more balanced and inclusive.

TISS to organise meet on guidelines for textbooks

“The idea is to create a platform where academic experts and textbook developers can exchange views and suggest improvements,” said vice-chancellor Badrinarayan Tiwari. “In many countries, such matters are resolved within the academic community. In India, they often reach the courts. As a social science institute, we feel there is a need to address this through academic discussion.”

Textbooks brought out by the government’s National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) have been in the spotlight in recent years, with several instances of political revisionism that caused a stir. The deletions included portions of Mughal history, references to the 2002 Gujarat riots, the Babri Masjid demolition, the name of M K Gandhi’s murderer Nathuram Godse, and even Darwin’s theory of evolution. Two months ago, a Class 8 textbook even had a chapter on judicial corruption that was promptly banned by the Supreme Court.

Alongside this initiative, the institute is also planning to set up a Viksit Bharat Centre on its campus. According to Tiwari, the centre will focus on policy-related research and act as a bridge between academic work and government decision-making. The centre will have fellows who will coordinate research activities across the institute and compile findings that can be shared with policy-makers. “A lot of research happens in universities, but it does not always reach the government,” said Tiwari. “Through this centre, we want to contribute to policy-making using academic research. The centre will get three full-time fellows who will work on this.”

A total of 1,080 students attended the convocation, including 97 doctoral scholars, one MPhil student, and 982 students who had completed their Bachelors and Masters degrees. The event brought together students, faculty, and guests to mark the completion of their academic programmes.

 
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