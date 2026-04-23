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Torres fraud: Court refuses bail to accused who helped masterminds launder money

The 59-year-old Mulund resident was arrested on February 19, 2025, by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police in connection with the main FIR registered against Platinum Hern Pvt Ltd, which owned the Torres Jewellery brand, its foreign directors and some locals for allegedly defrauding thousands of investors

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 07:16 am IST
By HT correspondent
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MUMBAI: A special court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Lallan Singh, the Mulund resident arrested for allegedly helping the Ukranian masterminds of the Torres jewellery fraud to launder crores of rupees collected from unsuspecting investors, through five shell companies.

Torres fraud: Court refuses bail to accused who helped masterminds launder money

Apart from the nature and gravity of the offence, and the active role played by Singh, Special Judge RB Rote also took into account his criminal past and said it would therefore not be appropriate to release him on bail.

“There are serious allegations that the applicant has assisted the foreign national accused and siphoned off the proceeds of crime with the help of his shell companies,” the court said.

The 59-year-old Mulund resident was arrested on February 19, 2025, by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police in connection with the main FIR registered against Platinum Hern Pvt Ltd, which owned the Torres Jewellery brand, its foreign directors and some locals for allegedly defrauding thousands of investors.

Apart from the fact that assets valued at only 32 crore could have been attached in the case and nine foreign nationals are still at large, the EOW also pointed out that there are two cheating cases registered against Lallan Singh – one at Naupada police station in Thane and another at Navghar police station.

The court accepted the arguments advanced on behalf of the EOW and rejected Singh’s bail application.

 
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