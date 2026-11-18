MUMBAI: Ukrainian national Oleksandr Zapichenko, 38, an accused in the Torres Jewellery fraud case, has been extradited to India, where he will stand trial for defrauding thousands of investors in Mumbai.

Oleksandr Zapichenko

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Zapichenko was arrested in Romania based on an Interpol Red Corner Notice against him and was escorted to Mumbai by a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigating the money laundering aspect of the case.

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The repatriation was facilitated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the nodal agency for extradition or deportation of fugitives. Government officials said this was only the second such extradition of a foreign national to India from a third country in recent times. Earlier, AugustaWestland VVIP chopper scam accused Christian Michel, a British citizen, was extradited to India from the UAE in December 2018.

The Torres Jewellery fraud case surfaced in January 2025, when panicked investors gathered outside Torres Jewellery showrooms in Dadar and in Thane and Navi Mumbai, after the company stopped paying the promised returns. Investors had been lured into the company’s fraudulent investment schemes by selling low-value synthetic moissanite stones as high-value gemstones.

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{{^usCountry}} The ED is probing the ₹177-crore money-laundering case in which Zapichenko is accused of being directly involved in converting cash deposits collected from investors into cryptocurrency, according to the CBI. Zapichenko has been named in the ED’s charge-sheet along with 12 others, many of them Ukrainian nationals who fled overseas days before the fraud surfaced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED is probing the ₹177-crore money-laundering case in which Zapichenko is accused of being directly involved in converting cash deposits collected from investors into cryptocurrency, according to the CBI. Zapichenko has been named in the ED’s charge-sheet along with 12 others, many of them Ukrainian nationals who fled overseas days before the fraud surfaced. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the ED, Zapichenko, along with co-accused Ukrainian national Olena Stoian, were the alleged architects of the financial structuring and laundering operations of Platinum Hern Pvt Ltd, the holding company of the Torres Jewellery chain in India. In April, India sought Stoian’s extradition from Moldova, where she has been detained based on a pending red corner notice.

The money laundering proceedings are based on various FIRs registered against Torres’s parent company, Platinum Hern, in Mumbai, Mira Road and Navi Mumbai in January 2025. The main case was registered at the Shivaji Park police station in Dadar based on a complaint by Pradipkumar Vaishya, a vegetable wholesaler, who along with family and friends had invested ₹4.55 crore in Torres’s investment schemes.

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Investigations by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai police revealed that the flagship Torres Jewellery store in Dadar alone had defrauded 15,018 investors to the tune of ₹149.66 crore.

A total of 11 arrests have been made so far. Three accused, including two foreigners including Stoian, are suspected to be abroad.

“The extradition of Oleksandr Zapichenko aka ‘Alex’ from Romania marks a significant development in the investigation, demonstrating the sustained efforts of the ED to pursue fugitive accused persons involved in large economic crimes beyond national jurisdictions and bring them back to India to face the process of law,” an ED officer said.