Torres Jewellery fraud case: One accused foreigner traced to Ukraine

One foreign national, who is wanted in connection with the Torres Jewellery investment fraud, has been traced to Ukraine following a Blue Corner Notice issued by the Mumbai Police. The Torres jewellery showroom in Dadar, Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ HT Photo)

According to the police, this is the first time a case accused has been traced using ‘Bharatpol’, which was launched by the Centre in February, 2025, to help Indian law enforcement agencies seek assistance from foreign agencies in criminal matters relating to transnational organised crime, trafficking in narcotics, migrants and arms, organized cyber crimes, economic frauds, child pornography and terrorism.

The police said the foreigner, identified as Lurchenko Igor, was one among the eight Ukrainians and one Turkish national named as ‘wanted accused’ in the 27,147-page charge sheet filed by the economic offences wing (EOW) in March 2025.

The police said they will communicate with the central government to begin the process to extradite the foreign national to India. He was traced to Ukraine in May based on the Blue Corner Notice issued by Interpol.

Torres Jewellery, launched in February 2024, was an elaborate fraud in which thousands of small investors were defrauded through various investment schemes floated by its chain of six stores in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Mira Road and Kalyan.

The investors were allegedly lured to invest in schemes that promised unbelievable weekly returns on the purchase of gold, jewellery and moissanite stones. The main accused in the case are alleged to have transferred more than ₹200 crore outside India through USDT, a cryptocurrency stablecoin.

In March 2025, the EOW filed a charge sheet, invoking sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act, 1999; and Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, against eight arrested accused and 11 wanted accused, including 8 Ukrainians, one Turkish national and two Indians.

As many as 14,157 investors from the city lost ₹142.58 crore to investment schemes run by Torres Jewellery stores.