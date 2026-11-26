Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.
Sagittarius season 2026: The belief you need to question after the Gemini Full Moon
This article will unveil what an astrologer says about yesterday's full moon, and why it is a good time to question assumptions.
The November Full Moon or the Beaver Supermoon may have passed, but its astrological themes offer something to reflect on. The Full Moon peaked on November 24, with the Sun in Sagittarius and the Moon in Gemini. In astrology, this pairing highlights the connection between your beliefs and the information you use to support them.
In a recent Instagram post, a US-based astrologer and psychiatrist Judy Tsafrir says this lunar phase is a good time to question assumptions you may have accepted without thinking. With the Moon close to Uranus, which astrologers associate with sudden insights and unexpected changes, you may find yourself looking at an old belief from a different perspective.
Also Read November Full Moon 2026: What time is it? And the best places to witness the first of the three consecutive supermoons
Gemini Full Moon 2026 and the power of questioning
Sagittarius represents your worldview, faith and ideas about what is possible. Gemini, on the other hand, relates to facts, information and communication. Their opposition invites you to examine whether your beliefs match what you know today.
You may have carried certain ideas about yourself for years. Perhaps you believe you cannot change careers, build a new relationship or start again after a difficult experience. This Full Moon's symbolism encourages you to ask where those ideas came from and whether they still serve you.
Also Read Full Moon manifestation: A Spiritual expert explains how meditation and positive energy can help you focus on your wishes
Uranus and sudden realisations after the Full Moon
The Moon's close connection with Uranus adds another layer to this astrology reading. Astrologers associate Uranus with disruption, fresh ideas and sudden realisations. You may notice that a familiar situation no longer makes sense or that new information challenges an old opinion.
You do not need to make a major decision immediately. Give yourself time to examine what you have learned and what may need to change.
Disclaimer: This article is based on an astrolger's interpretation shared on social media.