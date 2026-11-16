Ajit Pawar plane crash: Rohit Pawar alleges VSR owner has political links, seeks CBI probe

He also displayed a photograph of Fadnavis at the Jaipur wedding of VSR owner VK Singh's son, Rohit, on November 21, 2024, a day before the Maharashtra Assembly election results were announced.

Addressing a press conference, Rohit Pawar appealed to CM Fadnavis to order a CBI probe into VK Singh and his company VSR, alleging that the company was close to some people associated with Fadnavis.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday demanded that the investigation into the aircraft crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar be handed over from the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Devendra Fadnavis is a friend of Ajit dada—he has stated this himself on many occasions. However, looking at it from another perspective, he also shares a very close relationship with V.K. Singh. This bond is evident from the fact that, just two days after the Maharashtra elections—shortly before the results were to be announced—he took a private aircraft to Jaipur for a brief, one-and-a-half-hour visit; we have already provided proof of this. He also attended Rohit Singh’s wedding. Their relationship is clearly very close," Pawar said.

"Furthermore, V.K. Singh—who is linked to the VSR company, the firm that owned the aircraft involved in the accident that claimed Ajit-dada’s life—also shares a very intimate connection with the Union Aviation Minister; we have provided evidence of this as well. Given that both the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the Union Aviation Minister are so close to V.K. Singh, and considering that nine and a half months have passed since a prominent leader from Maharashtra died in this accident—yet not a single word has been spoken about it, nor has any investigation been conducted—we strongly suspect that those in power, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Union Aviation Minister, are shielding V.K. Singh," he further said.

Also read: Fadnavis promises quick crash probe, as Rohit Pawar alleges cover-up

He further alleged an attempt to manipulate or conceal information from the aircraft's black box, claiming that reports of it being damaged were contradicted by photographs he presented and a subsequent clarification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirming that the black box was intact.

"We demanded a proper, technical investigation, for which the black box is a crucial component. Unfortunately, when we first raised this demand, reports emerged—though it is unclear whether they were planted or factual—claiming that the black box had been damaged. We immediately held a press conference and presented actual photographs of the black box from that specific aircraft, which was, in fact, intact. Subsequently, the DGCA issued a clarification confirming that the black box was indeed intact and that there were no issues. This suggests there was an attempt to manipulate the black box or conceal the information contained within it," he said.

Demanding immediate action, he said the authorities should take action against VSR and VK Singh, arrest them and transfer the investigation from the CID to the CBI.

“If they have the guts, they should take action right away against VSR and VK Singh, throw them in jail, and hand over the investigation from the CID to the CBI immediately,” he said.

Also read: Late Dy CM Ajit Pawar’s bust to be unveiled by Shah in presence of Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar

The allegations come amid continued questions from Rohit Pawar over the circumstances surrounding the aircraft crash that killed Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar, who served as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, died on January 28 this year after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district.