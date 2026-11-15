Late Dy CM Ajit Pawar’s bust to be unveiled by Shah in presence of Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar

Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah will unveil a bust of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the Pune Zilla Parishad premises on November 16. Shah will arrive in Pune on Sunday for his two-day visit. The ZP authorities have also set up a special photo gallery dedicated to Ajit Pawar’s work. A coffee table book and a short film based on his life and work will be released. (HT PHOTO)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will unveil the half-statue of late Ajit Pawar. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar will be present on this occasion.

Pune ZP president, Veerdhawal Jagdale, said the bust was erected at the ZP as a mark of respect to Ajit Dada.

“He made a significant contribution to the overall development of Pune district. He was not only Pune’s guardian minister but also a leader of the people of the district. The Pune ZP wants to pay tribute to Dada in a befitting manner,” said Jagdale.

The ZP authorities have also set up a special photo gallery dedicated to Ajit Pawar’s work. A coffee table book and a short film based on his life and work will be released.

According to Pune ZP chief executive officer, Gajanan Patil, the programme will inspire the next generation to preserve his thoughts and teachings.

“Dada’s vision about people-centric administration will always be a guiding principle for us. It is the ZP’s responsibility to ensure that his work reaches the next generation,” Patil added.

After arriving on Sunday, Shah will be the chief guest for the groundbreaking ceremony of a new project in National Heavy Engineering Cooperative Limited (NHECL) located at Talegaon Dabhade in rural Pune.