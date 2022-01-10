Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Towing vehicle catches fire at Mumbai airport, no damage to nearby AI aircraft
mumbai news

Towing vehicle catches fire at Mumbai airport, no damage to nearby AI aircraft

The Air India flight was scheduled to leave for Jamnagar with 85 people on board. The flight left 20 minutes behind schedule.
A video grab of the fire.
Updated on Jan 10, 2022 03:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A towing vehicle that was being readied to push back an Air India aircraft caught fire at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Monday.

According to available reports, the fire was brought under control and there was no damage to the aircraft that was stationed nearby.Officials said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Air India flight (AI-647) was scheduled to leave for Jamnagar with 85 people on board. The flight left 20 minutes behind schedule.

“The two bar was being attached to the aircraft when it suddenly caught fire. The pushback tug had just returned after refuelling,” a source was quoted as saying in a Times of India report.  

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fire
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Delhi Covid-19 Cases
Horoscope Today
Vikram Vedha First Look
World Hindi Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP