Towing vehicle catches fire at Mumbai airport, no damage to nearby AI aircraft

A towing vehicle that was being readied to push back an Air India aircraft caught fire at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Monday.

According to available reports, the fire was brought under control and there was no damage to the aircraft that was stationed nearby.Officials said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Air India flight (AI-647) was scheduled to leave for Jamnagar with 85 people on board. The flight left 20 minutes behind schedule.

“The two bar was being attached to the aircraft when it suddenly caught fire. The pushback tug had just returned after refuelling,” a source was quoted as saying in a Times of India report.

