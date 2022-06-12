TPR continues to stay above 10% in city

Mumbai The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Mumbai continued to stay above 10 per cent on Sunday as the city clocked 1,803 fresh infections and two Covid deaths.

Maharashtra too reported 2,946 new cases, which was marginally higher than the 2,922 cases on Saturday and two deaths.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumbai topped the state in terms of infections, followed by Thane (250), Navi Mumbai (243), and Pune city (112). So far, 79,10,577 people have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic in the state and the toll stands at 1,47,870.

As many as 42,922 people were tested in the state, which was higher than the 41,302 tests on Saturday. In Mumbai, a total of 15,922 tests were conducted in 24 hours, and the TPR on Sunday stood at 11.32 per cent as against the 12.26 per cent on Saturday.

However, senior officials said that most of the infections that are being reported are because of the Omicron variant.

“Majority of the cases are now being reported from high rises. Therefore, we have increased the number of tests at the ward level to ensure the asymptomatic patients, especially those who are super-spreaders are traced at the earliest,” said Mangala Gomare, executive health officer in BMC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“While the absolute case figures are rising, the rate of hospital admission and fatality rate is very low. So, we would suggest that people need not panic but wear masks,” said Gomare.

Meanwhile, as on Sunday, there are 10,889 active cases in Mumbai and a total of 959 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. Currently, the rate of hospitalisation is 1.71 per cent and 1,692 or 94 per cent of the 1,803 cases reported on Sunday are asymptomatic.