Traffic congestion in Kalyan, Dombivli to ease in 3-4 years: Civic chief

The traffic congestion in the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli will be eased in four years, claimed civic commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi, at a joint meeting held between Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Thane traffic police, Kalyan Regional Transport officials, auto union and passenger association representatives.

The KDMC has undertaken major projects like SATIS at Kalyan station and installation of traffic signals and CCTVs under the smart city scheme. The work of all these projects is under way and is expected to be completed in three-four years.

“With the completion of these projects, the traffic situation in the city will change to a large extent in three-four years. At the same time, all the stakeholders including KDMC, traffic and RTO have jointly decided to work to find solutions of traffic-related issues in KDMC limits,” said Suryavanshi.

Some of the immediate solutions put up at the meeting were clearing the footpaths of hawkers, action against illegal parking, auto rickshaws to be parked only in auto stands, introducing one-way traffic flow and penalising violators through e-challan.

Suryavanshi assured that these measures would be considered and implemented in a few months.

Balasaheb Patil, DCP (traffic), Thane, said, “We have asked for traffic wardens. This will give people an idea on how difficult it is to manage traffic. An auto stand outside the Kalyan station was closed down by the Railway during the lockdown. We will approach them to reopen the same as it will help control the congestion on the station road caused by the three-wheelers.”

The traffic police also have plans to impose one-ways in the city in the coming days for smooth flow of vehicles. The department also raised the need to have truck terminus in the city for heavy vehicles.

The auto union representatives highlighted their demand for proper auto stands outside the railway station in the SATIS project.

“There is a need to have proper stands for us in the city. At present, they are not there and that is the reason we park here and there. If a proper space is provided, we will park the auto accordingly,” said Santosh Navle, representative, Kalyan Auto Rickshaw Driver Owner Union.

A passenger association representative from Dombivli, Sachin Gawli, raised the need to have more civic buses on the streets while expert Rajeev Thayshetye emphasised on clearing the footpaths and roads of encroachment.

Following the demand of a dedicated auto lane for women auto drivers outside Kalyan station by the Aboli Women Rickshaw Association, the Kalyan RTO has agreed to give one in a week’s time.

