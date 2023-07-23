Landslide survivors find hope and kindness amid tragedy

Irshalwadi/Khalapur: Amid the devastation, scant hopes of finding their loved ones and concerns over what lies ahead, survivors of the Irshalwadi landslide find kindness and comfort in one other.

Thirteen-year-old Radhika, who lost her mother, father and relatives had put up a brave front for her seven-year-old sister Sonu to keep her in good spirits. She had to wipe her tears off to play with Sonu, while her 15-year-old elder sister was taking care of food and other stuff for the three of them. The girls, however, are not alone in this, survivors of the tragedy that killed 27, assure them all the support they need.

“These three orphans have been taken care of by the village and they will complete their education with the assistance received from the government,” said Ankush Wagh, a resident of the village.

Ananta Pardhi, 31, who saved his three family members at the time of the tragedy with the presence of mind is starting his new life from a container.

“I was sitting at home after finishing my dinner and there was a loud noise. I screamed loudly but by then my family and I were trapped between the two walls of the house. I hit the wall hard and pulled out my two kids and wife only to have another top fall on me. I hit my back and fell down to the ground then I crawled out.”

Anant is now going to live in a makeshift container provided by the state government. “We have survived such a great calamity now. Tomorrow will be a new beginning of our lives.”

The state government has brought 37 containers as temporary shelter to the people of this area. 41 families will be resettled in this container of about 200 square feet. “These families who survived the tragedy will be temporarily resettled in Nanivale village. Here they will be provided with all the necessary materials for daily life in containers,” said deputy collector Vitthal Inamdar.

The government arranged containers from various companies from the nearby Maharashtra International Development Corporation (MIDC).

Ganpat Pardhi, a 30-year-old man, saved his family and his neighbours by taking action. “Water and mud flowed from both sides of the hillock and the houses vanished. Seven to eight houses in the middle were spared, including my house. I immediately shouted to everyone and took out as many people as I could, and we got out. Our family will have a new beginning from here on. We will do it patiently and live the next life.”

Helping hands

The community is getting help from various non-governmental organisations across the state along with government officials. Dr Deepak Mohite from Dadar has been reaching every morning at the base of Irshalwadi with a team of 10 young doctors from the city and helping NDRF personnel who are being injured during the rescue operation. White Army, a group of volunteers are also a part of the rescue operation along with the NDRF. Around 25 members of the White Army reached the spot on day one working along with the government systems.

