Raigad landslide: Parents of missing son cling on to hope; death toll touches 10

Seated at a village house in Nambrachiwadi, about two hours downhill from Irshalgarh wadi village which was buried under a massive landslide in Maharashtra’s Khalapur in Raigad district late on Wednesday, 45-year-old Durga Pardi and her 23-year-old son Mohan remain inconsolable.

The 19-year-old has been missing since last night when the tragedy happened. (HT Photo | Bachchan Kumar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Durga’s 19-year-old son Sudam has been missing since last night when huge boulders collapsed on their home while they were asleep, and they somehow managed to run out and save themselves.

Pardi lives with her husband Tukaram, three sons Ravindra, Mohan, and Sudam, Mohan’s wife Tulsi and their eight-month-old daughter at the adivasi village of 47 houses with around 450 people.

While all others have been rescued, Pardi’s son Sudam, who works in a hotel in Matheran, remains missing.

“We were all sleeping and suddenly, there was a huge sound. There was no electricity, and it was dark. We couldn’t make out what was happening. We saw there were huge boulders all over and we fled from the house as fast as we could. But Sudam was buried under the rubble, and we could do nothing to rescue,” said Mohan Pardi adding that he had no idea what was being done to rescue him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Six dead in Raigad landslide, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces ₹5lakh compensation

Swapnil Sontakke, a local from Chauk village at the foothills, was one of the first responders along with other youths from the village when they heard about the landslide.

“We started trekking up the hill. It was raining heavily, and it was difficult, but we managed to reach Irshalgarh wadi around 1am and tried to rescue people and bring them down. The fire brigade personnel and NDRF teams also reached around 3am,” Sontakke said.

At least ten people were confirmed dead while more than 75 people have been rescued so far.

Heavy rain coupled with lack of easy access roads to the remote village has hampered rescue operations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Nambrachiwadi, which is located between Irshalgarh and Chouk village at the foothills, fire teams from Thane, Navi Mumbai, and other officials have gathered for rescue operations.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde also reached Nambrachiwadi to take stock of the situation.

“Heavy rain and difficult terrain have created hurdles in the rescue operations, but NDRF is still carrying out the rescue. I have briefed union home minister Amit Shah regarding the incident,” Shinde said, announcing ₹5 lakh compensation for the next of kin of the deceased.

State tourism minister Girsh Mahajan, industries minister Uday Samant, public works minister Dada Bhuse also visited the landslide spot.

After the landside, the district administration has mobilised rescue teams from Alibaug, Khopoli, Karjat, Lonavala, Badlapur, Panvel, Vashi and Mumbai to help in the rescue operation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said eight ambuances, 44 officials and employees, and two JCBs have arrived from Panvel municipal corporation.

Medical teams have come from Karjat while trekker groups like Sahyadri Trekker Geoups, Yashwanti Hackers have also joined the rescue operation.

Water bottles, blankets, torches, biscuits and first aid material have been mobilised at Nambrachi wadi, officials said.

Officials said body scanners and dog squads have been deployed for rescue operations.

Large metal containers will be brought to the location to temporarily house the villagers rescued.

Beds have been readied at the government-run MGM Hospital in Panvel where some of the injured have been admitted.

Women and child welfare minister Aditi Tatkare visited the hospital on Thursday morning adding that the state government will bear all the medical expenses of the injured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON