Over 30 families feared trapped after landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad

ByHT News Desk
Jul 20, 2023 01:36 AM IST

The district administration has appealed to NGOs to come forward and assist the NDRF in the rescue operation following the landslide.

Over 30 families are feared trapped after a landslide occurred in Maharashtra's Raigad district on late Wednesday night. Officials reported that around 60 houses of tribal communities living in the area have been damaged. The incident took place at Khalapur in Raigad, which is 6 km away from Chowk village near Morbe dam, the water supplier for Navi Mumbai.

The incident took place at Khalapur in Raigad, which is 6 km away from Chowk village near Morbe dam, the water supplier for Navi Mumbai. (Representational Image)(HT Photo)
Amid incessant rain in parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has on Thursday issued a “red alert” for Raigad. The district administration has appealed to NGOs to come forward and assist the NDRF in the rescue operation following the landslide incident.

Raigad district collector Yogesh Mhase said that the incident happened at midnight, and a team comprising a sub-divisional officer and Tahsildar of Khopoli has reached the spot where they spotted seven people who managed to recover and flee. “Reaching the location requires a two-hour climb, which poses a significant challenge for us,” said Mhase.

After the landslide, Raigad's superintendent of police Somnath Gharge said that he has issued alerts to all hospitals in Panvel and Navi Mumbai to ensure that the injured can receive immediate medical treatment.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

(With inputs from Yogesh Naik)

