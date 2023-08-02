Two brothers worked on cranes: One crushed, other was off duty

Shahapur: Two brothers, Parmeshwar and Prince Nishad, both worked as crane operators for the Samruddhi Mahamarg project. When the girder launchers crane fell on Monday night, Prince was off duty, however, Parmeshwar was not as lucky and was killed in the mishap.

Thane, India - August, 01, 2023: Parmeshwar Nishad who was a crane operator, died on spot while his brother saved as he changed his night shift, in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, August, 01, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ) (Hindustan Times)

The 24-year-old’s family back in Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh was devastated after hearing the news about Parmeshwar’s death. They were looking for a suitable match for him as both brothers were now in stable jobs.

Sanjay Nishad, brother-in-law of Parmeshwar, said that he received a call from Prince about the incident and he alerted relatives and rushed to Sarlambe village in Shahapur in the morning. Parmeshwar was declared dead before arrival at Shahapur sub-district hospital, he said.

Parmeshwar and his brother were working as crane operators with VSL company for three years. He is survived by his parents, four brothers and four sisters, who live in Jaunpur.

Sanjay Nishad, Parmeshwar’s cousin, said, “Both the brothers were working in night shift earlier. A few months ago, Prince was moved to day shift. The family was searching for a bride for Parmeshwar.”

Sanjay further said Prince was traumatised after seeing his brother’s body and is not speaking to anyone. He added that Prince has made up his mind that he will not be able work with the company after losing his brother.

“Parmeshwar’s body was handed over to us after the post-mortem. We are going to his native place where his final rites will be conducted,” he said.