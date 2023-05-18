One dead, 9 injured after tempo overturns

A 16-year-old girl was killed, and nine others suffered injuries after a pick-up tempo they were travelling in overturned at Asalwadi on Matheran Ghat road on Tuesday afternoon. The driver has been booked.

As per the complaint filed by one Ranu Mondhale, she and 30 other women from Tapalwadi had hired a tempo to bring a newly-wed couple from Asalwadi to their area. On their way home, while driving up the ghat section, the driver lost control and the vehicle went down the slope, which was nearly 40 feet from the road, and turned turtle.

“Veena Maruti jumped off the tempo to save herself but unfortunately the vehicle fell on her, killing her on the spot. Those who were injured, which included a child, were taken to Raigad hospital at Bhivpuri and are undergoing treatment,” police inspector Rajendra Tendulkar from Neral police station said.

The nine have sustained fractures and head injuries and are said to be out of danger.

The Neral police have registered a case against tempo driver Jaywant Ughade under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.