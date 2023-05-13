60-year-old Chembur man dies after truck hits his two-wheeler; driver held

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
May 13, 2023 10:49 PM IST

Mumbai: A 60-year-old Chembur resident died after a truck hit his two-wheeler from behind on the Bandra-Kurla Road. The truck driver, identified as Akleem Faryad Khan, was taken into police custody while his vehicle was seized.

As per the police, the incident took place around 11 am on Friday when the victim, Chanderkumar Dandwani, was driving towards Kurla on his scooty. Near the Citi Bank bus stop, a speeding truck dashed his two-wheeler.

“When a crowd gathered around the scooty after the incident, a patrolling team from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Police Station quickly reached the spot. The police took my father to the Bhabha Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said the son of the deceased, Manoj Dandwani, based on whose statement the FIR is registered against the truck driver.

Khan was booked under sections 297 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code as well as under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

