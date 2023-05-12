Five members of family die cleaning septic tank in Maharashtra district: Police

In a tragic incident, five members of a family died due to suffocation while they were cleaning a septic tank in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district on Thursday night.

The incident took place on Thursday around 10pm. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to preliminary reports, the condition of a labourer accompanying them was critical and he has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The incident took place on Thursday around 10pm.

Also Read: Dera Bassi septic tank deaths: Factory GM, director denied anticipatory bail

The six labourers were cleaning the septic tank on a farm in Bhaucha Tanda area since Thursday afternoon. As the day progressed, they started feeling unwell and were shifted to a nearby hospital where five out of the six were declared brought dead.

All the deceased have been identified and the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON