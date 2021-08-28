Transmission lines passing through Thane flamingo sanctuary get Centre’s nod

The Union environment ministry’s expert appraisal committee (EAC) for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances has given a go ahead for setting up 47 transmission towers in Mumbai, a portion of which will pass through the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary for less than half a kilometre.

The project, which will help to meet growing power demand for power in suburban Mumbai, will also result in the clearing of over 1,800 mangrove trees along 14.5 km across 71 hectares of forest. Mangroves and saltpans in Airoli, Mulund, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Nahur and Vikhroli will be impacted by this project, as per information submitted to the forest department by the project proponent.

According to a letter of interest issued to a private power company Adani Transmission in 2019, the project is set for completion by March 2022. However, before proceeding with physical works, Kharghar-Vikhroli Transmission Pvt Ltd’s special purpose vehicle will also have to obtain permission from the forest department and National Board of Wildlife, which is currently under process. The Bombay high court in February this year had already granted permission for cutting mangroves.

The environment ministry cleared the project in its 270th meeting related to CRZ projects on August 11, after the Maharashtra State Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) recommended the project for clearance in June this year. At the time, it was noted by the committee that around 6,000 mangrove trees will be affected by the project, over and above those which are slated to be felled. Of the 47 towers proposed to be installed to facilitate supply of power from Airoli in Thane to Vikhroli in Mumbai, 44 will be installed in protected CRZ area, of which 34 will be installed in CRZ-IA areas.

The Union ministry has upheld all recommendations of the state authority while sanctioning the project. “Bird diverters should be installed in transmission line so as to avoid accidental collision of birds ie flamingos etc, with support of reputed institutions,” the EAC noted.

The forest department will also have to carry out compensatory plantations of mangroves as well as afforestation of degraded forest land twice the area being diverted for the project. The net present value of the forest area has been calculated at around ₹9 lakh per hectare.

According to a presentation made to the Union environment ministry by the project proponent earlier on August 11, “The proposed transmission lines project would enable additional power supply of 1,000 MW to be brought into Mumbai and suburbs, thereby helping to meet the ever increasing energy demands of the city. The execution of such a public utility project will help the city of Mumbai in getting economic power from other sources, thus benefitting the consumers of Mumbai, in terms of assuring 24X7 supply at competitive rates.”

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had instructed the project proponent to gather steam on physical works following a major power outage which hit the city in October 2020, hampering health services in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.